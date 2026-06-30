Bombay High Court rules SC/ST Act excludes Muslim converts

Property dispute sparks IPC trial

This all started with a family property dispute. The woman accused her husband's sister and brother-in-law of assault and using caste slurs during a 2015 visit.

The defense argued it was just fallout from civil disagreements, while prosecutors agreed the SC/ST Act did not fit but said regular criminal charges still did.

So, while the court dropped charges under the Atrocities Act, it decided there is enough evidence for an Indian Penal Code (IPC) trial, meaning the accused will still have to face court on other grounds.