Bombay High Court says OCI holders lack right to protest
The Bombay High Court just made it clear: Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders don't have the right to protest in India.
This came up after actor Imran Khan was told to leave the country for joining a protest against the chief election commissioner.
The court said that protesting is a fundamental right reserved only for Indian citizens.
Bench asks Imran Khan to apologize
A bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna asked Khan to apologize and not join or encourage any more protests.
While OCI cardholders do get certain privileges, they can be asked to leave if they break specific rules, protesting included.
For now, Khan's departure notice has been put on hold so he can defend himself when his case is reviewed again on December 7.
Bottom line: being an OCI doesn't mean you get all the rights Indian citizens do.