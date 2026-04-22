Bombay High Court sets deadline on Khashaba Jadhav Padma Vibhushan
India
The Bombay High Court has given the central government a deadline, May 4, to decide if wrestling legend Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav will get the Padma Vibhushan posthumously.
This comes after the Kusteeveer Khashaba Jadhav Foundation filed a petition, pointing out that he got the Arjun Award in 2001 even though he passed away in 1984.
Court cites Jadhav's 1952 Olympic bronze
Jadhav made history as India's first individual Olympic medalist with his bronze at the 1952 Helsinki Games.
The court noted how much he shaped Indian sports and wants the government to seriously reconsider giving him one of India's highest civilian honors.
The next hearing is set for May 5, 2026.