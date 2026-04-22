Bombay High Court sets deadline on Khashaba Jadhav Padma Vibhushan India Apr 22, 2026

The Bombay High Court has given the central government a deadline, May 4, to decide if wrestling legend Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav will get the Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

This comes after the Kusteeveer Khashaba Jadhav Foundation filed a petition, pointing out that he got the Arjun Award in 2001 even though he passed away in 1984.