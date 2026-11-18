Bombay High Court slams BMC's quick cleanup before Earthshot visit
Just ahead of Prince William and Princess Catherine's Mumbai trip for the 2026 Earthshot Prize, the Bombay High Court has called out the city's municipal body (BMC) for only doing a quick cleanup instead of fixing Mumbai's ongoing garbage and plastic problem.
The judges didn't hold back, saying these efforts were just a "two-day temporary show" and warning BMC ward officers that the court would take action if the situation did not improve.
Bombay High Court orders Kanjurmarg audit
The court wants more than surface-level fixes: it's asked a monitoring committee to audit pollution and bad odors at the Kanjurmarg dumping ground, with a report due by December 7, 2026.
They also pushed BMC to get serious about plastic waste, enforce bans better, and run real anti-littering campaigns.
The bigger goal? Find long-term solutions for Mumbai's growing environmental challenges, not just quick makeovers when VIPs are in town.