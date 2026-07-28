Bombay High Court slams Ramesh Mhatre for Dombivli hospital assault

The judges didn't hold back, saying, "You seek votes promising to serve the public, but after getting elected, you assault people."

They put Mhatre's bail on hold and handed the case over to a senior police official for a fair probe.

Victims and witnesses will get protection while their statements are recorded.

The court also called out police for giving Mhatre "rare respect," like letting him appear by video instead of in person.

A progress update is due July 31 before any decision on bail.