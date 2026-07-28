Bombay High Court slams Ramesh Mhatre for Dombivli hospital assault
The Bombay High Court has strongly criticized Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporator Ramesh Mhatre after he was caught on video hitting doctors at a Dombivli hospital.
The whole incident started over an alleged delay in treating a pregnant patient, but the court made it clear that this kind of behavior is just not OK from someone elected to serve the public.
Court keeps Mhatre's bail on hold
The judges didn't hold back, saying, "You seek votes promising to serve the public, but after getting elected, you assault people."
They put Mhatre's bail on hold and handed the case over to a senior police official for a fair probe.
Victims and witnesses will get protection while their statements are recorded.
The court also called out police for giving Mhatre "rare respect," like letting him appear by video instead of in person.
A progress update is due July 31 before any decision on bail.