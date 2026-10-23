Bombay High Court stays probe against Harsha Gopal Kadam
The Bombay High Court has paused the investigation into Harsha Gopal Kadam, CEO of Schaeffler India, who was arrested after a tragic gas leak at the company's factory in June 2026 that killed two workers.
The court said there was not enough evidence or a solid reason for his arrest, especially since new charges were added months after the initial probe.
Harsha Gopal Kadam arrested as occupier
Kadam was not named in the original police report: he was only arrested later because he is legally listed as the "occupier" of the factory, even though senior counsel Amit Desai said that "neither Applicant was present nor involved in any supervisory or executive role."
Justice Milind N. Jadhav noted that Kadam had been called and his statement was recorded before the chargesheet was filed and stayed further investigation, directing the Authority not to file any chargesheet or supplementary chargesheet against him.