Bombay High Court to hear 2 women's art age challenge
India
Two women in their 50s have asked the Bombay High Court to let them use assisted reproductive technology (ART) to have children, challenging a law that currently sets the age limit at 50.
The court has ordered medical tests to see if they are eligible and will look at those results in June.
Court schedules medical review June 19
The court will review the women's medical reports on June 19, with help from a senior lawyer and a gynecologist's expert opinion on pregnancy risks for women over 45.
health ministries and ART boards have also been asked to weigh in, so all sides can discuss whether these age limits should change.