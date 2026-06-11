Bombay High Court: Unemployment does not excuse father from maintenance India Jun 11, 2026

The Bombay High Court has made it clear: being jobless doesn't let a father off the hook for child maintenance.

In a recent case, a father from Buldhana argued he couldn't pay because he'd sold his auto-rickshaw, his only source of income, but the court said caring for your kids is both a legal and personal duty, no matter your financial situation.