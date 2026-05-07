Bombay High Court upholds acquittal in Sohrabuddin Shaikh fake encounter
The Bombay High Court has upheld the acquittal of 22 people, including mostly junior police officers from Gujarat and Rajasthan, in the high-profile Sohrabuddin Shaikh fake encounter case.
The court dismissed appeals from Shaikh's family, sticking with a 2018 special court decision that found there was not enough evidence to convict anyone.
Sohrabuddin, his wife Kausar Bi, and his aide Tulsiram Prajapati were killed in alleged police encounters in 2005 and 2006.
CBI accepts acquittal, will not appeal
This case grabbed national attention for years, raising tough questions about police actions and extrajudicial killings in India.
The Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, said it had accepted the acquittal judgment and would not appeal.
For many, it is a reminder of how hard it can be to get justice when powerful institutions are involved.