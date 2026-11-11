Bombay High Court upholds adult women's choice under Article 21
The Bombay High Court just made it clear: adult women have the right to choose their partner, no matter their religion or background.
This decision, delivered on November 9, 2026, came after a 21-year-old Hindu woman married a Muslim man and faced pushback from her family and police.
The court backed her right to make her own choices under Article 21 of the Constitution.
Court bars interference without legal reason
After police refused help and her parents took her away, the woman returned to Mumbai to seek legal protection for her marriage.
The court emphasized that adults are capable of making informed decisions about whom they marry and told authorities not to interfere unless there's a valid legal reason.
This ruling is a strong reminder that personal liberty in relationships matters and should be respected.