Bombay High Court upholds Sikh helmet exemption under Section 129
India
The Bombay High Court just said that Sikhs can keep their helmet exemption while riding two-wheelers, thanks to Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act.
A law student had challenged this, saying it was unfair to other groups, but the court disagreed, calling the rule a "reasonable classification" under Article 14 of the Constitution.
Court balances turban exemption and safety
The judges explained that Article 14 allows for special rules if there's a good reason behind them.
In this case, many Sikhs wear turbans for religious reasons, which makes helmets tricky.
The court also pointed out how important helmets are because of rising head injuries in bike accidents but said making space for religious practices is fair as long as public safety is still respected.