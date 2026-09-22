Bombay High Court warns Vijay Mallya over posting court documents
India
Vijay Mallya just got a warning from the Bombay High Court after he posted court documents on social media even before they were formally submitted before the court.
The judge wasn't happy about it, saying this kind of move could mess with how cases are handled, and asked Mallya's lawyer to make sure it doesn't happen again.
Mallya faces ED money laundering charges
Even though ₹14,131.6 crore worth of movable and immovable properties linked to his Kingfisher Airlines loans were handed over to the SBI-led consortium of lender banks, the Enforcement Directorate isn't letting up on money laundering charges.
Mallya still faces criminal proceedings and is fighting to get them dropped. The next big hearing is set for October 13.