Bombay High Court will not stop voter removals for now
The Bombay High Court has decided not to stop the current removal of voters from Maharashtra's electoral rolls just yet.
The judges said they would wait, since the Supreme Court is about to look into similar issues soon.
This all started with a petition from Sagar Ramesh Gawai (youth wing president of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi), who is worried about people being unfairly taken off the voter list.
Petition alleges ECI deleting voters improperly
The petition claims the Election Commission (ECI) is deleting voters without following proper rules.
The ECI's lawyer pointed out that the Supreme Court will discuss these concerns, including Maharashtra, on October 8, so for now, the High Court is stepping back and pausing its own hearing for three weeks.
Basically, everyone is waiting to see what happens at the top before making any big moves locally.