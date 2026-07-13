Booth official assaulted during voter survey in Kamareddy July 10
India
A Booth Level Officer (BLO) in Kamareddy, Telangana, was allegedly abused and assaulted while going door-to-door for a voter survey on July 10.
The officer refused to accept a form missing a photo, which sparked an argument with two women; one reportedly claimed she "belonged to Bangladesh" and wouldn't provide her photo.
Police investigate under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
The situation escalated when the officer was pushed and later threatened by a man who damaged her phone and physically assaulted her.
Police are investigating under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and clarified that the accused woman is actually an Indian citizen.
The SIR program aims to keep voter lists accurate by checking details house-to-house.