Border talks heat up as Himachal ticket prices go up

Transporters protest, ministers threaten to take action

If you travel between Himachal and Punjab, things might get pricier and more complicated.

Punjab's ministers have threatened to slap similar taxes on Himachal vehicles and may even take the matter to the Supreme Court, calling the hike unfair.

Both state leaders are trying to talk it out, but with transporters protesting and strong objections in border areas, anyone planning a trip—or running a business—across these borders could feel the impact soon.