Border talks heat up as Himachal ticket prices go up
Himachal Pradesh is set to raise entry fees for out-of-state vehicles from April 1.
Reported increases for private cars range between ₹130 and ₹170 (up from ₹70), and minibusses or light vehicles will be charged ₹320.
This move hasn't gone down well in Punjab, leading to protests at the border and heated discussions between the two state governments.
Transporters protest, ministers threaten to take action
If you travel between Himachal and Punjab, things might get pricier and more complicated.
Punjab's ministers have threatened to slap similar taxes on Himachal vehicles and may even take the matter to the Supreme Court, calling the hike unfair.
Both state leaders are trying to talk it out, but with transporters protesting and strong objections in border areas, anyone planning a trip—or running a business—across these borders could feel the impact soon.