Borivali hotel staff hand over knife linked to Mayank Lohar
India
Big update in the Mumbai local train murder case: hotel staff at Borivali found and turned in the knife used to kill Mayank Lohar last week.
They recognized it from news reports about the incident, where Lohar was allegedly stabbed by Roshan Suverna during a fight over shutting a train door.
Kundan Kumar recognized knife on TV
It turns out, hotel worker Kundan Kumar had actually picked up the knife near Borivali station on the night of the murder but did not know its significance until he saw it on TV days later.
Once police got their hands on it, they confirmed it is the same weapon linked to Lohar's death.
Now, investigators are digging deeper into why Suverna had that knife for so long and whether it connects to any other crimes.