Borivali hotel staff hand over knife linked to Mayank Lohar

Kundan Kumar recognized knife on TV

It turns out, hotel worker Kundan Kumar had actually picked up the knife near Borivali station on the night of the murder but did not know its significance until he saw it on TV days later.

Once police got their hands on it, they confirmed it is the same weapon linked to Lohar's death.

Now, investigators are digging deeper into why Suverna had that knife for so long and whether it connects to any other crimes.