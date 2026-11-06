Borivali woman loses ₹2.82cr to deepfake of Nirmala Sitharaman scam

The fraudsters kept her hooked by showing quick returns (she even got ₹1.27 lakh back at first), so she made 20 transactions over several months.

When she tried to withdraw her money, they demanded more cash for a supposed IPO, which finally raised red flags.

Her son told her that she had been cheated, and she called the cyber helpline (1930) and was directed to report the fraud to the North Region Cyber police.

This case is another reminder of how convincing deepfakes can be, and why it's smart to double-check before trusting online investment offers.