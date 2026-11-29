Botanists discover Begonia siangensis and Begonia neelamorum in Arunachal Pradesh
Botanists just discovered two new Begonia species in Arunachal Pradesh, adding some fresh excitement to India's plant world.
The first, Begonia siangensis, was spotted near a shady stream in the Siang River Valley and stands out for its creeping stems and unusual leaves.
The second, Begonia neelamorum, was found along the Keyi River in Keyi Panyor district.
Scientists say more exploration and conservation
These finds show that Arunachal Pradesh is still full of hidden botanical treasures.
Scientists say there's a lot more to explore here, and discoveries like these highlight why protecting the region's unique biodiversity really matters.