Both CSMIA runways closed May 7 for pre monsoon maintenance
India
Heads up if you're flying in or out of Mumbai!
Both runways at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will be closed from 11am to 5pm on May 7 for their yearly pre-monsoon maintenance.
Airlines will need to reschedule flights during this window, so double-check your travel plans if you're booked that day.
CSMIA runway inspections use advanced machinery
This maintenance is all about keeping things safe and smooth when the heavy rains hit.
Teams will inspect and repair the runways using advanced machinery to get everything done within six hours.
Airport officials have been working with airlines for months to make sure disruptions are minimal, but it's smart to stay updated with your airline just in case plans change.