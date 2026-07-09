Boy, 12, arrested for allegedly raping 4-year-old girl in Nabarangpur
India
A shocking incident in Odisha's Nabarangpur district: a 12-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl while she was playing near her home in Dabugaan.
Her father found her badly hurt and rushed her to the local health center, but she had to be moved to the district hospital because of serious injuries.
POCSO case registered, probe ongoing
After the girl's father filed a complaint, police quickly registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO Act.
The boy was picked up on Thursday morning and questioned at Dabugaan Police Station.
Officer in charge Lachhmi Paraja is leading the investigation, with senior officers keeping a close watch as they work to understand exactly what happened.