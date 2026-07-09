Boy, 12, arrested for allegedly raping 4-year-old girl in Nabarangpur India Jul 09, 2026

A shocking incident in Odisha's Nabarangpur district: a 12-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl while she was playing near her home in Dabugaan.

Her father found her badly hurt and rushed her to the local health center, but she had to be moved to the district hospital because of serious injuries.