'Boy, girl before marriage are total strangers': SC
India
The Supreme Court has urged young people to be cautious about pre-marital relationships.
During a bail hearing, Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said, "We may be old-fashioned but a boy and girl before marriage are total strangers."
They emphasized that nobody should blindly trust promises before marriage.
Case details
A woman met the accused on a matrimonial site and traveled to Dubai with him, where he allegedly recorded intimate videos without her consent.
She later discovered he had married someone else.
Lower courts denied him bail, but the Supreme Court bench suggested referring the parties to mediation.
Who is Justice Nagarathna?
Justice Nagarathna is a judge of the Supreme Court.
Notable judgments of Justice Nagarathna
Justice Nagarathna has made headlines for several notable judgments.