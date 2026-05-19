Boy in India arrested for installing train horn on motorcycle
India
A boy in India was arrested after he installed a train horn on his motorcycle, making the streets super loud and confusing for everyone around.
What started as a prank quickly turned serious, with police stepping in after complaints and viral videos.
They confiscated his bike and reminded folks that these kinds of risky modifications aren't just illegal: they can actually put people in danger.
Online reaction highlights safety risks
This incident has kicked off a bigger conversation about attention-grabbing changes to bikes and cars.
Some people online joked about the situation, but others pointed out how it could mess with emergency vehicles and road safety.
Many applauded the police for acting fast, saying stricter checks are needed to keep roads safe from similar stunts.