Missing boy case unveils 'Drishyam-like twist', was buried alive
What's the story
A six-year-old boy, who went missing in 2020, is believed to have been buried under the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district, according to police officials quoted by Hindustan Times. The police have launched an excavation at the site after new evidence suggested it could be the burial ground. The child, identified as Tillu alias Prince, had disappeared from his village nearly six years ago. Police now believe he was murdered by his uncle and aunt.
Investigation progress
Court orders recovery of child's body at any cost
The case had seen multiple setbacks with seven different investigating officers. A court recently ordered the administration to recover the child's body at any cost. Acting on fresh leads, Rajasthan Police started digging near the expressway. A Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) machine from Delhi detected suspicious signals about nine meters underground, according to NDTV.
Arrests made
Uncle, aunt in police custody
The police have arrested the child's uncle, Anil, and aunt, Krishna. They allegedly confessed to murdering Prince over a personal grudge and burying him near the highway construction site. Both suspects are in police custody till March 1. Family members reportedly said the accused had participated in search efforts for Prince in 2020 to avoid suspicion.
Family impact
Father demands justice, closure
Prince's siblings have fond memories of him, according to Moneycontrol. His father, Jagmohan Bairwa, returned from Dubai on February 21 after hearing about the new developments in the case. He said he only wants closure and justice, no matter what condition his son is found in. The excavation continues at the suspected burial site with hopes of recovering Prince's body soon.