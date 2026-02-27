Police now believe he was murdered by his uncle and aunt over a grudge

Missing boy case unveils 'Drishyam-like twist', was buried alive

By Snehil Singh 06:18 pm Feb 27, 202606:18 pm

What's the story

A six-year-old boy, who went missing in 2020, is believed to have been buried under the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district, according to police officials quoted by Hindustan Times. The police have launched an excavation at the site after new evidence suggested it could be the burial ground. The child, identified as Tillu alias Prince, had disappeared from his village nearly six years ago. Police now believe he was murdered by his uncle and aunt.