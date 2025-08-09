Next Article
Boy walks 150km home carrying severed arm, teachers find him
A 15-year-old boy from Kishanganj, Bihar, was seriously hurt while working on a farm in Jind, Haryana—his arm got caught in a fodder machine and his employer abandoned him.
Left with no support, the boy walked nearly 150km home carrying his severed forearm until teachers found him on July 29.
Boy needs mental counseling in addition to physical treatment
Bihar's Labour Resources Department is now handling his treatment and trying to get him financial and legal aid.
Doctors at PGIMS Rohtak are fighting an infection that could cost him more of his arm.
His family is struggling with costs, but teacher Arvind Kumar—who helped rescue him—says the boy also needs counseling, as he is not just physically injured but likely mentally traumatized too.