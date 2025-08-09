Delhi: 2 murder convicts drown in rain-filled drain at Tihar
At Delhi's Tihar Jail, two murder convicts—Amit Kumar and Vinay Kumar—drowned on Friday morning after falling into a rain-filled stormwater drain in an area where inmates usually grow vegetables.
A guard spotted one man fall in, and it's believed the second tried to help but also got swept away.
Both were pulled out by staff but couldn't be saved.
3 officials suspended, inquiries launched
Jail authorities have launched police and judicial inquiries to figure out exactly what went wrong.
Three officials have already been suspended while investigators check CCTV footage and talk to witnesses.
The jail clarified that inmates weren't supposed to clean the drain, as it's handled by the Public Works Department.
The incident has sparked serious questions about safety at Tihar, with more updates expected soon.