Boyfriend kills girlfriend, commits necrophilia in Indore
India
In Indore, a 24-year-old MBA student was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend, Piyush Dhamnotiya, after she refused his sexual advances.
The incident took place on February 10 in his rented room.
Police say he tied her up, gagged her, strangled her with a rope, and stabbed her. He then reportedly committed necrophilia.
Dhamnotiya was arrested in Mumbai
The victim's body was found three days later after neighbors noticed a foul smell.
Dhamnotiya was arrested in Mumbai and brought back to Indore for questioning.
Police allege he also shared explicit videos of the victim from her phone to college contacts and tried to perform rituals to summon her spirit.
The case has raised serious concerns about women's safety among students and the community.