Boyfriend kills girlfriend, keeps body at home, then burns it India Feb 13, 2026

Prince Kumar, 35, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 20-year-old reported girlfriend Sapna (also known as Malika) at his Bathinda home.

After the killing on February 9, he reportedly tried to burn her immediately, then kept the half-burnt body at his home for about two days before transferring it to a suitcase and leaving it by the highway.

The case took a turn when police identified Sapna through a tattoo and CCTV footage showing her last with Kumar.