Boyfriend kills girlfriend, keeps body at home, then burns it
Prince Kumar, 35, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 20-year-old reported girlfriend Sapna (also known as Malika) at his Bathinda home.
After the killing on February 9, he reportedly tried to burn her immediately, then kept the half-burnt body at his home for about two days before transferring it to a suitcase and leaving it by the highway.
The case took a turn when police identified Sapna through a tattoo and CCTV footage showing her last with Kumar.
Kumar tattooed both their faces on his chest
Investigators used phone records and security footage to narrow down suspects and eventually arrest Kumar, who confessed to what Bathinda's SSP described as a "crime of passion."
Police recovered the murder weapon, car, and suitcase.
In an unsettling twist, Kumar tattooed both his and Sapna's faces on his chest after the murder.
He acted alone and had no previous criminal record.
As of now, Sapna's family has not claimed her body.