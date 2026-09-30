Boyfriend Poonamchand Katara arrested and admitted killing Nisha Katara

A man identified as Kantilal tipped off police about a foul smell, leading them to Nisha's body.

With help from CCTV footage, informants, and the cyber cell, police traced Poonamchand's movements.

He confessed to using a knife; divers later recovered the weapon and bloodstained clothes from Gap Sagar Lake.

The investigation is still ongoing as police work to establish the complete sequence of events leading to Nisha's death.