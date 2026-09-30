Boyfriend Poonamchand Katara arrested and admitted killing Nisha Katara
A nursing student named Nisha Katara, missing since September 19, was found dead near a highway in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district.
Police arrested her boyfriend, Poonamchand Katara, who first denied but then admitted to killing her after he allegedly took her to an isolated location and attacked her multiple times with a knife.
Divers recovered knife and bloodstained clothes
A man identified as Kantilal tipped off police about a foul smell, leading them to Nisha's body.
With help from CCTV footage, informants, and the cyber cell, police traced Poonamchand's movements.
He confessed to using a knife; divers later recovered the weapon and bloodstained clothes from Gap Sagar Lake.
The investigation is still ongoing as police work to establish the complete sequence of events leading to Nisha's death.