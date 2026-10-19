BPSC TRE 4.0 registration deadline Oct 26 2026 fees ₹750/₹200

Heads up if you're eyeing a teaching job in Bihar: BPSC is closing registrations for the TRE 4.0 exam soon!

You've got until October 26, 2026, to apply online at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The fee is ₹750 for General, OBC, EWS, and other-state applicants and ₹200 for SC, ST, PwD, and women from Bihar.