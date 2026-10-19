BPSC TRE 4.0 registration deadline Oct 26 2026 fees ₹750/₹200
India
Heads up if you're eyeing a teaching job in Bihar: BPSC is closing registrations for the TRE 4.0 exam soon!
You've got until October 26, 2026, to apply online at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
The fee is ₹750 for General, OBC, EWS, and other-state applicants and ₹200 for SC, ST, PwD, and women from Bihar.
TRE 4.0 seeks 33,320 teachers
TRE 4.0 is looking to fill massive 33,320 school teacher vacancies across Bihar.
To get started, just complete the one-time registration on the BPSC portal, fill in your details, upload your documents, and pay the fee.
The exam will have 150 multiple-choice questions with negative marking, so accuracy counts!
Exam date isn't out yet, so keep an eye on updates.