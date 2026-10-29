B.R. Naidu says Tirumala water safe until March-April 2027
India
Good news for Tirumala: TTD's chairman B.R. Naidu says the town's water supply is safe until at least March or April 2027.
After a recent reservoir check, officials confirmed that even with unpredictable rain, there is enough stored to last about 150 days.
TTD seeks Kalyani water, ramps conservation
To make sure there are no water worries, TTD is looking to draw more from Kalyani Dam and has stepped up conservation efforts: think desilting reservoirs, building check dams, plugging leakages in cottages and other accommodation facilities, and installing automated gates for smarter usage.
They have also talked with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who is hopeful that upcoming monsoons will boost supplies and keep things smooth for pilgrims visiting the shrine.