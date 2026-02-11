'Brahman vs Thakur' talk online after Kanpur bank video goes viral

Both sides call for investigation

Tripathi's husband, Rishi Mishra, says he didn't threaten Singh and wants the bank to check CCTV footage to clear things up.

Singh claims Tripathi demanded instant relieving without following rules, and that Mishra questioned her caste and threatened her during the exchange.

After the video spread online, Singh started getting threats herself and is now thinking about legal action.

Both sides are calling for a fair investigation as tensions rise.