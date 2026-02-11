'Brahman vs Thakur' talk online after Kanpur bank video goes viral
A video from an HDFC Bank branch in Kanpur has set off a caste debate between bank employee Aastha Singh and former employee Ritu Tripathi.
The clip, filmed during Tripathi's resignation on January 6, quickly went viral and fueled "Brahman vs Thakur" talk online.
Tripathi says she never made any caste comments—she just quit over long hours.
Both sides call for investigation
Tripathi's husband, Rishi Mishra, says he didn't threaten Singh and wants the bank to check CCTV footage to clear things up.
Singh claims Tripathi demanded instant relieving without following rules, and that Mishra questioned her caste and threatened her during the exchange.
After the video spread online, Singh started getting threats herself and is now thinking about legal action.
Both sides are calling for a fair investigation as tensions rise.