Brahmavihari Swami warns at NDTV World Summit about AI companionship
India
At the NDTV World Summit, Brahmavihari Swami from BAPS shared some thoughtful concerns about AI.
He pointed out how AI is shifting from just helping with tasks to becoming a close companion, sometimes even more trusted than people around us.
Swami urged everyone not to let AI make decisions for us, mentioning how we often trust Google Maps more than our wife when finding the way.
Swami warns of AI 'phantom gods'
Swami worries that as AI gets smarter, people might start treating it like a source of spiritual guidance, almost godlike.
He warned this could lead to "phantom Gods" and create new divides: those who become AI-powered versus those who submit to the technology.
His takeaway? Stay thoughtful about how much power we give technology in our lives.