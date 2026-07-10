Brakes reportedly failed on BEST bus in Andheri injuring 6-8
India
A BEST bus in Andheri, Mumbai, crashed on Friday afternoon after its brakes reportedly failed while turning from Caesar Road.
The accident left around six to eight people injured and happened around 4:15pm on SV Road near the Andheri subway.
Driver and conductor questioned by police
The out-of-control bus hit 14 vehicles, including nine rickshaws, four cars, and a cargo tempo.
All those hurt were taken to nearby hospitals, and their conditions are still being checked by officials.
The driver and conductor have been questioned by police as part of the investigation.
This comes just two days after another BEST bus crash in Bhandup, raising concerns about safety on city roads.