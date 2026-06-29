3 men break into retired judge Giribala Singh's house
What's the story
Three masked men reportedly broke into the Bhopal residence of former district judge Giribala Singh and her son, Samarth Singh, on Saturday night. The break-in occurred while only one of their sons was present at home. The suspects allegedly stole gold jewelry and important documents before trying to flee the scene.
Investigation progress
Suspects escape, but not before leaving behind crucial evidence
The suspects' escape was interrupted by a police Charlie patrol vehicle during routine night patrolling. A scuffle ensued between the suspects and police personnel, allowing the suspects to flee. However, they left behind stolen items, which were recovered at the scene. These included jewelry and documents, along with a bag containing silver bowls and several documents.
Ongoing probe
Police confident in soon arresting accused
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajneesh Kashyap confirmed that an investigation is underway to identify the three suspects, The Times of India reported. Officers are analyzing CCTV footage from the house and nearby areas as part of their efforts. ACP Kashyap said search operations are underway and expressed confidence in soon arresting the accused.
Investigation progress
Family yet to ascertain complete list of missing valuables
Authorities said the family has yet to ascertain the complete list of missing valuables and documents. Investigators are still trying to determine the extent of the alleged theft. A formal complaint by the family will lead to an FIR being registered. Simultaneously, officials are investigating whether this burglary was a mere act of theft or connected with Twisha Sharma's murder case.
Property security
Incident raises concerns over security of property
The incident has once again brought the property into focus, which has already been under scrutiny since Twisha Sharma's murder case. The house remains a key location in the ongoing investigation. Police are continuing their search for the three masked suspects, and further details regarding their identity and stolen property will be disclosed as investigations progress.