BRICS DRR meeting in New Delhi discusses monsoon urban flooding
India
Urban flooding in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Surat took center stage at the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction meeting in New Delhi.
Representatives from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa gathered as India's disaster experts shared how they're prepping for floods and tackling monsoon season.
NDMA details Delhi monsoon sops
Dr Krishna S. Vatsa from the National Disaster Management Authority, or NDMA, said authorities in Delhi have devised SOPs for the upcoming monsoon season.
The group discussed building stronger infrastructure, using new technology for emergencies, and even launching six knowledge products to help all BRICS countries handle disasters better together.