BRICS energy leaders meet in New Delhi on cleaner fuels
Energy leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa met in New Delhi to talk about making energy safer and more sustainable.
They're working together on things like hydrogen fuel cells and biofuels to help create jobs and keep economies growing.
Energy leaders stress funding and innovation
The group agreed that switching to cleaner energy needs affordable funding and fresh ideas.
They also discussed key topics like critical minerals, better ways to store energy, and carbon capture technology.
Youth involvement and research were called out as essential for driving these changes forward.
Manohar Lal outlines major energy targets
India's Power Minister Manohar Lal shared some big goals: over 400 GWh of energy storage by 2032, nuclear power ramping up to 100 GW by 2047, plus early success with ethanol blending.
He highlighted India's role in global partnerships like the Global Biofuels Alliance, showing the country is serious about clean energy leadership.