BRICS motor carcade rehearsal to cause Delhi traffic restrictions tonight
India
Heads up, Delhi!
On Tuesday, September 8, from 7:45pm to 10pm some major roads will see traffic restrictions thanks to a BRICS summit Motor Carcade rehearsal.
If you're out and about, try using the Metro or follow designated diversion routes. Otherwise, expect delays.
NDMC prepares Delhi for BRICS summit
The city's getting a bit of a glow-up for the main event on September 12-13.
NDMC has lit up roundabouts, boosted sanitation at hotels for delegates, and set out thousands of flower pots at key spots.
They're also keeping places like Connaught Place and Khan Market extra tidy and tackling waterlogging so things run smoothly when the world's watching.
Emergency vehicles will get priority during traffic curbs.