'BRICS no ordinary group; contributes $31.5T to global wealth': Doval
What's the story
National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday stressed the importance of BRICS at the 16th BRICS National Security Adviser meeting in New Delhi. He said the BRICS, which is a major intergovernmental organization and geopolitical bloc comprising 11 emerging economies, including Russia, India, and China, "is no ordinary group." "It is the home of 4.2 billion people. It contributes $31.5 trillion to global wealth. It accounts for a landmass that is 28% of the earth," he said.
Security
Non-traditional threats have transcended national borders
Doval also raised concerns over emerging security threats at the conclave, stressing that "non-traditional threats" have outpaced conventional responses, especially in cyber warfare and terrorism. "We need to be cognizant of the new security threats and challenges. Non-traditional threats have transcended national borders and have developed defeat systems against conventional responses. Innovative disruptive technologies, more camouflaged variants of terrorism, cyber threats, in a world are getting increasingly digitized. They all constitute an important threat for us," he said.
Meeting focus
Multilateralism is on the decline: Doval
He acknowledged that the bloc was meeting at a very tumultuous time. "The world is facing geopolitical uncertainties, economic strains, and disruptive technology. Not only that the threats are compounding, but the instruments and institutional mechanisms are increasing," he said. "Multilateralism is on the decline," he further stated, adding BRICS has a major role to play in addressing various challenges. "What role we as a grouping can play is a matter that is important for us to ponder," he said.
Bilateral talks
Doval meets Iran's Nezamipour amid West Asia tensions
On the sidelines of the BRICS meeting, Doval met Ghadir Nezamipour, Deputy Secretary for Defence Affairs at Iran's Supreme National Security Council. They discussed the evolving situation in West Asia and bilateral ties between India and Iran. He also said that India welcomes the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran with "cautious optimism." "We hope that it will work. It will help energy security. The opening of the Strait of Hormuz is...very welcome development," he said.
BRICS expansion
Iran's participation in BRICS meeting
Nezamipour also met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the conclave to discuss regional security and strategic cooperation. China's foreign ministry said Wang told Nezamipour that Beijing "supports Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty, security, and national dignity." China welcomed follow-up consultations between Tehran and Washington. Iran joined BRICS as part of its 2024 expansion along with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.