'BRICS no ordinary group; contributes $31.5T to global wealth': Doval 

Meeting focus

Multilateralism is on the decline: Doval

He acknowledged that the bloc was meeting at a very tumultuous time. "The world is facing geopolitical uncertainties, economic strains, and disruptive technology. Not only that the threats are compounding, but the instruments and institutional mechanisms are increasing," he said. "Multilateralism is on the decline," he further stated, adding BRICS has a major role to play in addressing various challenges. "What role we as a grouping can play is a matter that is important for us to ponder," he said.