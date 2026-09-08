BRICS Summit at Pragati Maidan to trigger Delhi road diversions

Heads up, Delhi! With the BRICS Summit happening at Pragati Maidan from September 11-13, expect major traffic changes.

Over 35 roads across more than 35 roads at several points in the city, including routes to big hotels, railway stations, and the airport, will see diversions for security and motorcade rehearsals.

If you're heading out, planning ahead and using the Metro could save you a lot of hassle.