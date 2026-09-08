BRICS Summit at Pragati Maidan to trigger Delhi road diversions
Heads up, Delhi! With the BRICS Summit happening at Pragati Maidan from September 11-13, expect major traffic changes.
Over 35 roads across more than 35 roads at several points in the city, including routes to big hotels, railway stations, and the airport, will see diversions for security and motorcade rehearsals.
If you're heading out, planning ahead and using the Metro could save you a lot of hassle.
Check road updates and call 1095
Before you travel, check for updates on affected roads and possible detours. Leaving early is a smart move.
The Delhi Traffic Police helpline (1095) is open if you need help.
They're also asking everyone to spread the word so nobody gets caught off guard.
Delhi 5-star rooms ₹2.4L sold out
If you were thinking about booking a fancy hotel during summit week, good luck: five-star rates have shot up to ₹2.4 lakh per night as demand peaks and top-tier inventory is completely sold out.
Travel sites like ixigo and Cleartrip are seeing a huge spike in searches for premium stays, so it's safe to say Delhi's hospitality scene is buzzing right now!