BRICS summit leaves New Delhi near standstill under heavy security
New Delhi is pretty much at a standstill right now, thanks to the BRICS summit happening September 12-13.
With global leaders like Putin and Xi Jinping expected to attend, the city has rolled out heavy security: barricades, checkpoints, and traffic curbs across major roads and key areas, and thousands of police on duty.
To help ease congestion, schools, government offices, and many businesses are closed for a public holiday.
New Delhi commuters face confusing detours
Even with all these measures, residents are stuck dealing with long commutes and confusing detours.
Social media is buzzing with frustration as people search for ways around blocked roads.
Delivery workers and daily wage earners are especially hit hard; autorickshaw driver Neeraj Kumar summed it up: "If a one-kilometer journey turns into an eight-kilometer detour, what are we supposed to do?"