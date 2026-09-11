BRICS summit restricts Delhi taxis, online cabs to Gate 4
India
Heads up, Delhi! For the BRICS summit happening September 11-13, all taxis and online cabs will only be picking up and dropping off at Gate 4 on Bhairon Road.
If you're heading out during these dates, stick to this spot to avoid any travel hiccups.
Bhairon Mandir parking, helplines 1095/112
Taxi drivers have a new designated parking area at Bhairon Mandir parking, right across from Gate 4.
So if you're catching a ride or need help, plan ahead, and remember you can call the Delhi Traffic Police helpline at 1095 or report emergencies at 112.