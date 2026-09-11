BRICS: VIP convoys cut, CMs to travel in one bus
What's the story
In a bid to minimize traffic disruptions during the 18th BRICS Leaders's Summit, the Indian government has made a significant change in its protocol for domestic VIPs. Union ministers and chief ministers will assemble at the Parliament and travel together in a single bus to Bharat Mandapam, according to news agency ANI. This decision is aimed at reducing the number of VIP vehicles on Delhi's roads and allowing security agencies to focus on foreign leaders attending the summit.
Security preparations
Massive security operation underway in Delhi
The traffic plan is part of a larger security operation in Delhi, where around 15,000 Delhi Police personnel and 200 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed.
Over 30,000 personnel are involved in securing hotels, routes used by dignitaries, and the summit venue.
The authorities have also tightened controls over Delhi's airspace, imposing restrictions on subconventional aerial platforms such as drones and hot-air balloons.
Transit management
Measures to ensure smooth traffic flow
Anti-drone systems have been installed in around 14 important spots throughout central, south, and southwest Delhi, including Bharat Mandapam, the summit venue, and nine hotels where foreign dignitaries are staying.
In addition to conventional policing, civic agencies have deployed special teams to clear VVIP routes of stray animals.
More than 500 high-definition CCTV cameras with facial-recognition capabilities are also being used to monitor important locations and transit routes.
Traffic
Metro stations will remain open
The Delhi Traffic Police also said traffic diversions and regulated movement will be in place across key routes in Delhi from 2:00pm to 8:30pm.
"Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time, use public transport, especially the Metro, and follow designated diversion routes and instructions from traffic personnel," it said, adding that emergency and essential-service vehicles will be given priority passage.
All metro stations will also remain open until further notice.