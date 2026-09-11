BRICS Summit: What's on agenda? Complete 2-day schedule detailed here 

The event will kick off with a closed-door meeting on "Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism" at 2:35pm on Saturday.

This will be followed by visits to the Bharat Innovates Exhibition at 4:25pm, an official family photograph session at 5:05pm, and a joint tree-planting ceremony.

On Sunday, September 13, leaders from BRICS member countries, partner countries and outreach invitees will begin arriving at Bharat Mandapam at 9:55am.