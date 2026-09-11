BRICS Summit: What's on agenda? Complete 2-day schedule detailed here
What's the story
The 18th BRICS Leaders's Summit will take place in New Delhi from September 12 to 13. The summit will see the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) and its expanded grouping discuss key global issues. These include global governance, multilateralism, trade and investment, technology and food security. The summit will also focus on major global and regional developments such as geopolitical conflicts and supply chain disruptions.
Agenda details
Summit to focus on geopolitical conflicts, supply chain disruptions
The event will kick off with a closed-door meeting on "Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism" at 2:35pm on Saturday.
This will be followed by visits to the Bharat Innovates Exhibition at 4:25pm, an official family photograph session at 5:05pm, and a joint tree-planting ceremony.
On Sunday, September 13, leaders from BRICS member countries, partner countries and outreach invitees will begin arriving at Bharat Mandapam at 9:55am.
Security preparations
Delhi turned into a security fortress ahead of summit
This will be followed by an official group photograph at 10:35am. At 10:50 am, leaders will attend the main open session titled "Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth."
The summit will conclude with the release of the New Delhi Declaration.
In view of the high-profile attendees, Delhi has been turned into a security fortress with a multilayered grid. Around 15,000 Delhi Police personnel and 200 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed.
Event closure
Flying restricted over few states
Security is especially tight around diplomatic enclaves and hotels where leaders are staying.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also restricted flying activities across seven northern states during this period
The summit is expected to attract a large international media presence, with around 1,200-1,300 journalists covering the event.
The operation of light and micro-light aircraft, UAVs, and similar aerial vehicles has been banned within a 300-kilometer radius of Delhi for 52 hours beginning Friday.
BRICS
BRICS was created in 2009
BRICS, which stands for the group's founding members, Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, was established in 2009 as a platform for major emerging economies seeking more influence in Western-dominated powers.
It has since grown to include Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, three countries with opposing views on the US-Israel war on Iran, which is expected to dominate the summit along with the war in Ukraine, as well as economic challenges.