Bride cancels Firozpur wedding after being shown another boy's photo
India
A wedding in Firozpur, Punjab took an unexpected turn when the bride called it off, claiming she was shown a photograph of another boy before the wedding.
The groom's family had traveled all the way from Rajasthan, but when the bride saw who she was actually supposed to marry, she decided not to go through with it.
Groom's family says photos were shared
The groom's family insisted both sides had agreed to the match and said they'd shared his photos with mediators and the bride's mother.
"We are ready to get our son married again," said Mahendra Singh, the groom's grandfather.
Police got involved briefly after a complaint, but both families sorted things out peacefully, reminding everyone why honesty really matters in arranged marriages.