Bride flees with ₹6L cash, jewelry after 'fraudulent' marriage
A woman named Rupali Balu Dishaganj allegedly tricked Sanjay Pawar into marriage, only to disappear five days later with ₹6 lakh in cash and jewelry.
The two met through intermediaries, and the wedding took place on December 10. After acting completely normal, Rupali vanished on December 15.
How the scam unfolded—and what happened next
Rupali's supposed aunt demanded ₹4 lakh for wedding expenses, while Pawar also spent another ₹2 lakh on jewelry.
When he tried to reach out after she left, he got evasive replies and even false threats from her alleged accomplice.
Police have now filed a cheating case against Rupali, her aunt, two middlemen, and an unidentified agent.
Interestingly, a similar case happened nearby this month—another bride fled within hours after her wedding but was caught soon after.