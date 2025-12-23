Delhi's air turns "severe" as pollution spikes again India Dec 23, 2025

Delhi's air quality has dropped to the "severe" category, with an AQI of 412—one of the worst in India right now.

That's a sharp fall from yesterday, and only Noida is faring worse at 426.

Basically, breathing outside isn't great news this week, as Delhi's air quality is likely to remain in the very poor category over the next six days.