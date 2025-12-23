Next Article
Delhi's air turns "severe" as pollution spikes again
Delhi's air quality has dropped to the "severe" category, with an AQI of 412—one of the worst in India right now.
That's a sharp fall from yesterday, and only Noida is faring worse at 426.
Basically, breathing outside isn't great news this week, as Delhi's air quality is likely to remain in the very poor category over the next six days.
What's causing it—and what next?
Areas like Nehru Nagar saw AQIs even higher than 450, mostly thanks to vehicle emissions (14.4%), plus some impact from factories and construction.
With nearby districts adding to the mess, experts say Delhi's air will stay "very poor" for at least six days.
Experts are urging everyone to limit outdoor time and stick to new restrictions until things improve.