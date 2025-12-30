Next Article
UP's road accident deaths jump sharply in 2025
India
Uttar Pradesh has seen a worrying spike in road accident deaths this year—24,776 people lost their lives between January and November 2025.
That's a 14% jump from last year's numbers, which had only gone up by 2%.
The sharp rise is raising eyebrows just as National Road Safety Month kicks off.
Certain districts see biggest increases
Prayagraj stands out with a huge 40% increase in fatalities, while Raebareli, Sonbhadra, and Pilibhit have also recorded big spikes.
Overspeeding and weak enforcement are being blamed for the trend.
Even though some places like Maharajganj saw fewer deaths, the overall situation across UP is still pretty serious.