Punjab: 12-13 masked robbers loot ₹80L from Jalandhar jewelry store
A group of 12-13 masked robbers broke into Babbar Jewellers in Jalandhar around 2:30am on Monday and made off with gold and silver worth up to ₹80 lakh.
The whole thing was caught on CCTV, showing the thieves using iron rods and a shawl to break the shutter before quickly clearing out the safe and counters.
The shop owner, Gurpreet Singh, got a call about the break-in at 3:30am.
Police investigation and recent crime spike
Police are now analyzing CCTV footage from inside and outside the shop, hoping technical evidence will help catch those involved soon.
This isn't an isolated case—Jalandhar has seen several similar robbery attempts lately, including a foiled jewelry store break-in just days earlier and an armed home invasion in Awalpur.
Traders and community members are urging shop owners to stay alert as investigations continue.