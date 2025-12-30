Punjab: 12-13 masked robbers loot ₹80L from Jalandhar jewelry store India Dec 30, 2025

A group of 12-13 masked robbers broke into Babbar Jewellers in Jalandhar around 2:30am on Monday and made off with gold and silver worth up to ₹80 lakh.

The whole thing was caught on CCTV, showing the thieves using iron rods and a shawl to break the shutter before quickly clearing out the safe and counters.

The shop owner, Gurpreet Singh, got a call about the break-in at 3:30am.