Supreme Court shakes up hearings: Timelines, priority for vulnerable cases

Cases involving senior citizens (80+), acid attack survivors, specially-abled people, those below the poverty line, and anyone getting legal aid will jump the queue for hearings. By making lawyers stick to strict timelines and prepping in advance online, the court hopes things will run faster—and fairer—for everyone.

Why does this matter?

With over 91,000 cases stuck in the Supreme Court (and millions more across India), these changes are a big deal.

CJI Kant is also pushing for mediation on issues like cheque bounces and land disputes so courts don't get jammed up.

It's all about making justice less of a waiting game—especially for those who need it most.