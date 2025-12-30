DAC clears ₹79,000cr boost for Army, Navy, Air Force

What's coming for each force?

The Army is set to get smarter artillery—think loitering munitions (basically drones that can strike), lightweight radars to spot low-flying threats, better long-range rockets for Pinaka systems, and upgraded anti-drone defenses.

The Navy's list includes new tugboats, portable high-frequency radios for smoother communication at sea, and leased surveillance drones to keep an eye on the Indian Ocean.

For the Air Force: advanced Astra Mk-II missiles, Tejas jet simulators for sharper training sessions, SPICE-1000 guidance kits to improve targeting accuracy, plus automatic take-off and landing systems.