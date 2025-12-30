DAC clears ₹79,000cr boost for Army, Navy, Air Force
India just signed off on a massive ₹79,000 crore upgrade for its military.
The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), headed by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, approved new tech and gear to help the Army, Navy, and Air Force stay ready.
The focus? More self-reliance, with an emphasis on indigenization and domestic manufacturing, reducing dependence on others for critical defense needs.
What's coming for each force?
The Army is set to get smarter artillery—think loitering munitions (basically drones that can strike), lightweight radars to spot low-flying threats, better long-range rockets for Pinaka systems, and upgraded anti-drone defenses.
The Navy's list includes new tugboats, portable high-frequency radios for smoother communication at sea, and leased surveillance drones to keep an eye on the Indian Ocean.
For the Air Force: advanced Astra Mk-II missiles, Tejas jet simulators for sharper training sessions, SPICE-1000 guidance kits to improve targeting accuracy, plus automatic take-off and landing systems.
Why does it matter?
This isn't just about shiny new gadgets—it's India doubling down on building its own defense tech and being ready for whatever comes next.
With security challenges always evolving, these upgrades are all about staying one step ahead while supporting homegrown innovation.